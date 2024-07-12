'It's corruption': State, county leaders call on OTB board to rescind executives' buyouts

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Assemblymember Monica Wallace, State Senator Sean Ryan and Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick are calling out Off Track Betting's board members and executives.

"So it is time for the gravy train country club culture to end," Hardwick said outside of OTB in West Seneca Friday.

Last month, board members voted to buy President and CEO Henry Wojtaszek and two other executives out of their contracts.

The board approved a resolution that states he will receive his full year's salary. The other two will receive a half-year's salary. President and CEO Henry Wojtaszek to be bought out of contract at Western Regional Off-Track Betting

"These are the actions of corrupt self-dealing corporations whose top people think the job is to make as much money as they can for themselves," Ryan said. "Those executives, they got raises over the last few years to make it so their buyouts are even more excessive. It's corruption plain and simple."

Wojtaszek's salary is $287,000, more than Governor Kathy Hochul's current $250,000 annual pay.

"[Wojtaszek] has been the king of corruption and controversy and he just won't quit and he wants to take more taxpayer dollars with him when he walks out the door," Ryan said.

Now, these leaders are calling on OTB to rescind the severance pay packages by the board's next meeting on July 24th.

"If these packages are paid that's $500,000 that is not going to the counties and the cities for public services," Wallace said.

In 2019, Wallace passed the Severance Pay Limitation Act. It sets limits on severance pay to equal three months' salary for public employees. She said OTB is violating the law with these buyouts.

"But instead of worrying about taxpayers OTB board members and executives are treating this entity like it is their personal piggy bank," Wallace said. "We are all hoping that the board will do the right thing and rescind the contract."

OTB provided the following statement: