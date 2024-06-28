President and CEO Henry Wojtaszek to be bought out of contract at Western Regional Off-Track Betting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Western Regional Off-Track Betting president and CEO, Henry Wojtaszek, is leaving the public gambling agency at the end of the year, as first reported by the Investigative Post.

According to an OTB spokesperson, during a Board of Directors meeting Thursday, the board voted 14-1 to buy Wojtaszek out of his contract.

The board approved a resolution that states Wojtaszek will have his full year's salary to be paid out on December 15.

7 News requested to see the resolution which was not made available online under the board's agenda.

The board also approved buying out the contracts of William White, the vice president of operations, and Jackie Leach, the chief financial officer.

Leach and White will receive a half-year's salary also paid out on December 15. Both will leave OTB next year.

Yet, there has been concern regarding the pay of some of the top employees for OTB.

Last year, Assemblymember Monica Wallace, said in a press release that she had serious concerns about the validity of the contract extensions and pay increase for those top employees.

Under the contract agreed upon last year, Wojtaszek earns $272,000 — which is triple what he made in 2011. This salary is more than what Governor Kathy Hochul makes, which is $250,000.

"He is just one of numerous OTB executives earning sweetheart, six-figure salaries on the public's dime," Wallace said in a press release.

According to the release, collectively, the contracts cost OTB more than $2.1 million each year, which comes straight from taxpayers.

Wojtaszek started with the public gambling agency in 2010 and later became the CEO in 2016.

His last day with the agency will be December 31.