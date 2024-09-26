'On to another chapter': Buffalo reacts to Mayor Byron Brown likely stepping down for OTB position

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown expected to accept the offer to become the next president and CEO of Western Regional Off-Track Betting we’re sharing your voice – your message to Brown and who would take his place.

The Western Regional Off-Track Betting Board of Directors approved a contract during Thursday's board meeting, to make Brown the next president and CEO. You can watch our full report below and read more here .

According to the city's charter, should a mayor vacate office before their term ends, such powers and duties will devolve upon the Common Council president. In this case, South District Council member Chris Scanlon would become acting mayor if Brown leaves.

Leah Graham from the Elmwood Village

To Mayor Brown: “Good luck on your future endeavors.”

To Councilman Chris Scanlon: “Think of the entire city of Buffalo, this is a really big city, some people are a lot more well-represented and better off than others. I think they need to do a good job focusing in on the communities that, unfortunately, have not been supported in the last 18 years.”

Daniel Love from Buffalo’s East Side

To Mayor Brown: “I think I really appreciate him, he has done a lot. A lot of people think he hasn’t, but he actually did a lot. Buffalo was kind of rough a few years ago, in the early 2000s, coming from the 90s.”

To Councilman Chris Scanlon: “You just got to keep a level head. Buffalo is built fighters, so if he is already there, I guess he is the right man for the position.”

Glen Graham from the Elmwood Village

To Mayor Brown: “I’m looking forward to there being some new leadership.”

To Councilman Chris Scanlon: “I hope he just becomes a good steward for all of the parts of the community… There are other parts that really need some good leadership and more resources, like the East Side. I’m hoping to see some more growth so that everybody in this city has an opportunity to try and succeed.”

David McPherson from South Buffalo

To Mayor Brown: “Good luck and go on with your life. It’s another chapter in his life and Buffalo will on to another chapter.”

To Councilman Chris Scanlon: “Just remember you are here for the people. You’re here for the people, you’re here for Buffalo and you just have to keep moving it forward.”

Alvia Singleton from Buffalo’s East Side

To Mayor Brown: “Thanks for the work that he has done.”

To Councilman Chris Scanlon: “He’s got big shoes to fill in, give the people what they want and keep it 100.”

Mary Jane Piechocki from South Buffalo

To Mayor Brown: “I wish Byron Brown a lot of good luck.”

To Councilman Chris Scanlon: “I am thrilled to hear Chris Scanlon coming in… I think he will make a wonderful mayor.”