Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown offered job as next President and CEO of Off-Track Betting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown could be making a major career change.

During a special meeting held Thursday by the Western Regional Off-Track Betting board members, Mayor Brown was offered a contract to become the next President and CEO of OTB. The current President and CEO, Henry Wojtaszek, will be leaving the gambling agency at the end of the year.

Western Regional Off-Track Betting close to finding new president and CEO amid controversy

Just last month, OTB chairman Dennis Bassett told 7 News that the board of directors was inching closer to finding a new president and CEO. You can watch the previous report above.

Wojtaszek is going to be bought out of his contract and paid his full year's salary of $287,000 by mid-December.

This buyout has caused some controversy. Assemblywoman Monica Wallace said this move could be illegal under the state's Severance Pay Limitation Act which sets limits on severance packages to equal three months' salary for public at-will employees. You can watch the previous report below.

'It's corruption': State, county leaders call on OTB board to rescind executives' buyouts

In response to the news Thursday, Assemblywoman Wallace issued the following statement:

“While the leadership at Western Regional Off-Track Betting may have changed, the issue with the $500,000 severance packages has not. These golden parachutes are still illegal and a flagrant waste of public dollars, and the board should vote immediately to rescind them. I continue to urge the New York State Attorney General and Inspector General to investigate the buyouts and activities of OTB, regardless of who is president and CEO. OTB has a culture of wasteful spending at best and possible corruption at worst. OTB revenue is intended to benefit the public, not line the pockets of top executives and board members.”



Brown would make history by choosing to step down early. He’s already serving an unprecedented fifth term in office after being first elected in 2006.

According to the city charter, should Brown leave, Common Council President Chris Scanlon would become acting mayor.

7 News Political Analyst Bob McCarthy and reporter Kristen Mirand have heard conversations about Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown leaving office early and having an interest in the top job at OTB.

Below you can watch the OTB Board of Directors vote to offer Brown the job.