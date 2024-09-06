'Still work to be done': Buffalo Common Council members react to OTB offer to Mayor Brown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Common Council members will be in a unique position in history.

Even in the absence of a mayor, there is a united front, and many on the council members told me they must keep the city moving forward.

University District Council Member Rasheed Wyatt said if Mayor Byron Brown accepts the Western Regional Off-Track Betting CEO role, he wishes him well and will keep his focus on the City of Buffalo.

"This whole thing about going has kind of been a distraction and we haven't been focused. What we must focus on right now is how do we overcome the financial deficit that we're going to be incurring. So, we have to start looking at things right now. We can't wait until we get to that point. I'm glad that he's moving on. I wish him well," University District Council Member Rasheed Wyatt said.

Majority Leader Leah Halton-Pope shared that sentiment.

"I think it's up to he and his family to decide what is best for them and until he makes a decision about what he's going to do, I don't really have an opinion about that just yet. We still have work to do so I don't really think it changes anything. The work of the people that he has to represent still has to continue on," Majority Leader Leah Halton-Pope said.

Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski wants his constituents to know that if the mayor accepts the position, the council will try to make the transition as smooth as possible, even with one less person on the 9-district common council.

"With one that is the acting mayor, that will leave 8 which is an even number. We can't anticipate where alliances or anything like that goes because I think, at the end of the day, the Common Council will remain united to make sure the function of government continues and operates and I don't anticipate any deadlocks or anything crazy like that to happen because our constituents come first," Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski said.

I tried to get reaction from the potential acting mayor Council President Chris Scanlon but he was unable to speak with me Thursday afternoon.

India Walton ran against Mayor Byron Brown in 2021.

She told me residents of buffalo are being "robbed" of the opportunity to play a part in democracy and vote in a special election.

"In 2025, Chris Scanlon will now have the advantage of incumbency. So, I think the saddest part is that, again, the voters and residents of Buffalo are missing out on a chance to have productive dialogue to talk policy, to have debate, to really be engaged in the electoral process and in choosing who our leader is," Former Mayoral Candidate India Walton said.

I also reached out to New York State Senator Sean Ryan for his response to the OTB announcement and his office released this statement: