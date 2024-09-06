Buffalo residents share their voices on Mayor Brown being offered Western Regional Off-Track Betting job

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Thursday Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown was offered a contract to become the next President and CEO of Western Regional Off-Track Betting.

The current President and CEO, Henry Wojtaszek, will be leaving the gambling agency at the end of the year.

Should Brown accept the offer, he would make history by choosing to step down early. He’s already serving an unprecedented fifth term in office after being first elected in 2006. You can watch our full report from Thursday below and read more here. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown offered job as next President and CEO of Off-Track Betting

According to the city charter, should Brown leave, Common Council President Chris Scanlon would become acting mayor.

On Thursday night, we spoke with members of the Buffalo Common Council to get their reaction. You can watch the report below and read more here. Buffalo Common Council members react to OTB offering president and CEO job to Mayor Brown

On Friday I talked to people across the city about what they think about the very real possibility that Brown will resign and open the door to a new mayor.

I talked to neighbors along Jefferson Avenue and Elmwood Avenue about what they thought about Brown's legacy and what they want for the future of Buffalo.