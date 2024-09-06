Buffalo residents share their voices on Mayor Brown being offered Western Regional Off-Track Betting job

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Thursday Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown was offered a contract to become the next President and CEO of Western Regional Off-Track Betting.
The current President and CEO, Henry Wojtaszek, will be leaving the gambling agency at the end of the year.
Should Brown accept the offer, he would make history by choosing to step down early. He’s already serving an unprecedented fifth term in office after being first elected in 2006. You can watch our full report from Thursday below and read more here.
According to the city charter, should Brown leave, Common Council President Chris Scanlon would become acting mayor.
On Thursday night, we spoke with members of the Buffalo Common Council to get their reaction. You can watch the report below and read more here.
On Friday I talked to people across the city about what they think about the very real possibility that Brown will resign and open the door to a new mayor.
I talked to neighbors along Jefferson Avenue and Elmwood Avenue about what they thought about Brown's legacy and what they want for the future of Buffalo.
“I think that certain areas have been improved enormously, immensely, while he's been in office. Other areas have been not so improved have been even to the point of neglect," said Kenny Gaston.
“I want to see in the next leader someone that's gonna look out for the whole city, not just parts of the city," said Belinda Deas.
"Honestly, I'm looking forward to some new leadership. If like if I can be honest, I feel like there's a lot that can be done with the community and having somebody else in like in office that gives another perspective," said Destiny Stevenson.
“He's done a lot of things, a lot of things. So I think if he makes up his mind to take it, just go with it," said Janil Harris.
“I think he's uplifted the whole city, to be honest with you. I think he's been very, very good for the city. I think he's had a hard time sometimes getting along with other politicians, but that's the way politics work. But Buffalo is a lot better off than it was 20 years ago," said Donna Testa-Murphy.
“It would be good for a new leader to come in. He hasn't been really good with poor people in general. Housing. Renters. Too many cars," said Chris Cabrera.
“I think that Buffalo went through a large transition during his time in office. We've seen a nice bounce back. I think there's been a lot of hands involved in that," said Christa Penner.
“I just hope that the tax situation here in the city is taken care of before he goes on to something else," said Michele Griffasi.