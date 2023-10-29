7 News This Week: October 23-27

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News is taking a closer look at some of the most impactful stories happening in your community. Check out our favorites from this week!



FAFSA is getting a facelift with fewer questions and less time-consuming answers, but it does not open until December 2023. 7 News went to two different colleges and universities to find out what parents need to know before they file. See the full story here.

The NFTA is making changes to modernize its buses and rail cars that will remove all paper tickets and instead allow passengers to purchase virtual tickets on their MetGo app. See the full story here.

Western New Yorkers hoping to hit the slopes this winter will have fewer options to pick from. The owners of Cockaigne Resort in Cherry Creek say it will not reopen. See the full story here.

It was a big game atmosphere at Hyde Park Elementary School in Niagara Falls. On hand for the event were former Buffalo Bills teammates and fan favorites Ryan Fitzpatrick and Stevie Johnson. See the full story here.

At the Sheldon Family Cemetery, roughly 20 people were buried in the 1800s. Now, over 100 years later, their final resting spot is just outside Gate 7 of Highmark Stadium. See the full story here.

The First Student Super 7 athlete of the week takes us to Clarence High School where senior wide receiver Cole Brinkerhoff and junior quarterback Bryce Tubin have helped lift the Red Devils football team to a perfect regular season.See the full story here.

The 7 News team has been competing all week long in a pumpkin carving competition. Make sure to vote for your favorite pumpkin right on our Instagram @WKBW on Monday!