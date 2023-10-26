‘It was just always here': Meet the man maintaining the cemetery next to Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — At the Sheldon Family Cemetery, roughly 20 people were buried in the 1800s. Now, over 100 years later, their final resting spot is just outside Gate 7 of Highmark Stadium.

WKBW The Sheldon Family Cemetery sits on the North end of Highmark Stadium, only a few feet from the stands.

Meet Gary Hartloff, the Great Great Grandson of Joseph Sheldon -- who was one of the first settlers to live in what is now the town of Orchard Park.

“My dad brought us back here when I was a youngster,” Hartloff said. “It was just always here.”

WKBW Gary Hartloff has been the one man maintaining the Sheldon Family Cemetery for roughly 20 years.

Joseph Sheldon had a small family cemetery created in 1832, after the early death of one of his sons, John, long before any game of football was ever played.

On the North end of Highmark Stadium, just past the suites & club entrance, a few shrubs, and a chain link fence, 22 marked graves lie a mere Josh Allen touchdown pass from the Buffalo Bills Stadium.

Many of whom are Gary’s own relatives.

“I never got to meet any of the grandparents, but understandably so.”

WKBW Gary Hartloff cleaning off the grave of his Great Great Grandfather, Joseph Sheldon.

Now Gary is the one man left to care for his family members resting beside an NFL stadium.

“This is just another little side job to me.”

Caring for a graveyard in an NFL parking lot means a different kind of cleanup than your ordinary cemetery.

“They popped the champagne for the victory and there’s the cork.”

Despite some bad luck for the Bills over the years, Gary is positive it’s not the spirits of his relatives causing any trouble.

“I don’t make a darn thing of that, it's all folklore.”

With the Bills planning a demolition of the current stadium and a move across the street, he has assured the Bills that his family’s lot isn’t going anywhere.

“This has got to remain here. I spoke to them, and they said this is safe.”

WKBW Gary comes by weekly to cut the grass and water flowers on the property.

Gary will continue caring for the lot and hopes to pass it on to a sixth-generation family member eventually.

“I’m trying to get the family members interested but that hasn’t been working out too well.”