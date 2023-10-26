'You will never pay more than $5 per day': NFTA announces ticket buying changes

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The NFTA is making changes to modernize its buses and rail cars that will remove all paper tickets and instead allow passengers to purchase virtual tickets on their MetGo app.

Starting November 1, the NFTA will be accepting payments through the MetGo app, and along with it, will be three major changes:



All below ground transit gates will close, and valid payment is required to enter and exit below ground stations. Children 9 and under ride free with a paying adult; maximum of 3 children. Paper day passes will no longer be sold on the bus, Using stored value on your MetGo account will ensure users get the best value, never paying more than $5 per day.

“We found most all our riders have smart phones, so the ability to tie your credit card to an account is much easier,” said NFTA Director of Public Transit James Morrell.

WKBW NFTA Passengers can buy tickets to ride buses and rail cars through the MetGo app starting November 1.

Riders who don’t want to use the app can still pay for a single ride with cash on the bus or at a ticket station.

However, with no more paper day passes, Morrell said that the best way to save money when riding multiple times a day is through the app or a MetGo card.

WKBW Right now, the below ground transit gates are always open and people can walk through them without paying.

Instead of a “day pass,” the app counts the number of rides for an individual across all NFTA vehicles and the cost per day for a rider would be as follows:

3+ rides - $5.00

2 rides - $4.00

1 ride - $2.00

The app can be downloaded on the App Store.

MetGo cards can be picked up at any NFTA terminal.