'Some of the questions were kind of just tricky': What to know before completing FAFSA application

NIAGARA COUNTY, NY — FAFSA is getting a facelift with fewer questions and less time-consuming answers, but it does not open until December 2023.

7 News went to two different colleges and universities to find out what parents need to know before they file.

Michael Freedman with Niagara University told 7 News that families need to get their login information ready.

WKBW

One of the things that many families don't understand as well is that, you know, when they're comparing private institutions like Niagara to public institutions, if you apply and fill out the FAFSA, it gives you a much better apples to apples comparison.

High school seniors who graduated in 2022 left 3.6 billion dollarsunclaimed because they did not fill out the FAFSA.

College junior Alexis Kadlecik says she's had issues with FAFSA in the past because of how long it took to fill out.

WKBW

Some of the questions were kind of just tricky asking as well as just how long the process kind of took to complete.

The FAFSA used to be about 118 questions but the new one is set to be about 36 questions.

Some financial aid offices are doing their best to be proactive but without any sample questions or idea of what the new FAFSA may look like leaves them in limbo.

Jim Trimboli, the Niagara County Community College Director of Financial Aid tells me despite the wait to see what the new forms hold parents and students should do three things.

WKBW

"Students should get their login-ids, parents should identify who they are, and get their ids, and patience, patience with every financial aid office that you go. "

You can see when the FAFSA opens and what to plan for here.