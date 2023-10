CLARENCE, NY. (WKBW) — This week our Super 7 athlete of the week takes us to Clarence High School where senior wide receiver Cole Brinkerhoff and junior quarterback Bryce Tubin have helped lift the Red Devils football team to a perfect regular season. They have their eyes set on bringing some hardware back to Clarence.

