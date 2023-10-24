'They were kind of hit by the perfect storm': Cockaigne Resort will not open for the 2023-24 season

CHERRY CREEK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New Yorkers hoping to hit the slopes this winter will now have fewer options to pick from. The owners of Cockaigne Resort say it will not reopen this year.

This caps off a turbulent decade for the Cherry Creek resort. A fire in 2011 burned Cockaigne's lodge to the ground. It finally reopened in December 2018 with a new lodge and new ownership but the resort had a difficult season last year when less than 40 inches of snow fell. Over the summer the owners listed the entire property for sale for $3.5 million.

The 462-acre property includes a 10-thousand-square-foot lodge and numerous trails but according to its current owners.

Mark Geise is the Deputy County Executive for Economic Development and CEO of the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency. He said they did all they could to help the current owners succeed.

"We also provided them incentives as well through the IDA pilot and a loan. We brought in the state as well. We did a lot for them actually. They worked through a lot of electrical issues and we helped pay for a study for that," he explained.

Despite all the effort, the owners say Mother Nature made it difficult to stay afloat.

"They were kind of hit by the perfect storm between COVID and not getting snow," said Geise.

Chief Meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski said last season was a challenging season for resorts across Western New York, "and this year with it being an El Nino year it's going to be tough for snow-making abilities again as we are expecting milder than normal temperatures."

According to the listing: snow-making and grooming equipment, skis and kitchen equipment are available for an additional cost.

"The next developer probably needs to look at more than just skiing. Whether it's a hotel or whether it's some kind of B and B," said Geise.

He said he will work with the current owner to market the property, "to make sure that any incentives we can bring to the table are available to the next person. It's a beautiful spot hopefully can find somebody who can take advantage of all that."

According to the listing, the property also has lots of snowmobile trails as well as horseback riding and hiking trails, a stage for outdoor entertaining, and an airstrip.