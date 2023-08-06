7 News This Week: July 31 - August 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News is taking a closer look at some of the most impactful stories happening right in your neighborhood. Check out our favorites from this week!



The ongoing Allen Street construction is weighing heavy on community members and business owners. "The lack of pedestrian traffic has impacted not just sales at our business, but also the vibe of the street." See the full story here.

There is debate over whether families who are choosing to homeschool their children should be allowed to participate in public school sports. A co-sponsored bill from Republican State Senator George Borello could make this a reality.See the full story here.

On September 1, New York State will increase its tax on cigarettes by $1 per pack of 20 cigarettes, and $1 per pack of 20 little cigars. See the full story here.

A recent criminal complaint states that since January, in Western New York, there have been multiple reports of mail carriers being robbed, sometimes at gunpoint, for their keys to get into a collection box. See the full story here.

The biggest obstacle for 69-year-old Bill Staebell is trying to salvage any tomatoes left after deer have gone through his yard. The Orchard Park resident loves to garden. It is something that keeps his mind off of his daily obstacle: having ALS. See the full story here.

Three Western New York veterans were presented with the Purple Heart — the ultimate symbol of courage and selflessness. See the full story here.

Sometimes Mother Nature needs a little help. That's the case with the Eternal Flame Trail at Chestnut Ridge in Orchard Park. "Traffic really increased. With that came more erosion and more injuries and more emergencies." See the full story here.

If you are one to enjoy cooking a homemade blueberry pie, scone, or cobbler — now is your time. The blueberry season spans from late July through August, and the fruit is doing exceptionally well this year. See the full story here.

Guests lined up outside Mayer Bros. Cider Mill and Bakery on opening day. The Western New York fall staple has continued its three-year tradition of opening just before the Erie County Fair. See the full story here.

As the Women's World Cup is well underway in New Zealand, soccer season is just getting started for many young players in Western New York. In Lackawanna, there is a girls' soccer league that is doing more than just giving young ladies a space for the sport. See the full story here.