Allentown community voices frustration over construction and impact on long standing businesses

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The ongoing construction in the Allentown neighborhood has become a headache for business ownersand residents alike, and now another Allen Street institution is closing it's doors.

Towne Restaurant, which has been a staple of Allentown since 1972, announced on Tuesday that it is closing its doors for good.

"It's just super sad to see it end," Nicole Szwed told 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo, "It was abrupt. I was on my way to work and I got a call saying that we were going to be closed."

Szwed says she had worked at Towne Restaurant for 8 years, and was shocked by the closing. Szwed believes several issues factored into the decision with the on-going construction on Allen Street playing a big part.

"We have been so slow the last couple of years due to construction," said Szwed, "It was over, then it started again, this side (of the street) has been shut down for two years."

The impact of construction on Allen Street is also weighing heavy on Intersection Cafe, which is only a couple doors down from Towne Restaurant on Elmwood Avenue.

"The lack of pedestrian traffic has impacted, not just sales at our business, but also the vibe of the street," said Heidi Jones, who has lived in Allentown for 15 years and owns Intersection Cafe.

Jones says the construction has forced the hand of several nearby businesses in what's now become essentially a bar district.

"We actually have threats of violence, kind of regularly," said Jones, "There is no cop presence, there is no government that cares. It's like the wild west out here, it's really problematic."

Jones says she is concerned that the neighborhood might not be able to rebound.

"Is this end of the street going to be able to come back, I'm not really sure," said Jones.

"I think it's because people are fed up," said David Colon, who has lived in Allentown his entire life. Colon says it's frustrating to see empty buildings and the turnover of several neighborhood businesses.

"These staple places have paved the way for other businesses," said Colon, "For them to lose business, or to shut down, it's sad."

We found another example of the impact just a short walk away where John Shepard, the owner of Antique Man on Allen Street for 20 years, was saying goodbye.

"I'm doing my final pack up," Shepard told 7 News," We are closing the business."

Shepard says he was essentially forced to sell his building and close his doors due to the changing dynamics of the neighborhood, and years of dwindling foot traffic.

"The road construction took 5 years, and we had the pandemic as well. The combination of those things was just awful for us, and the business," said Shepard, "Its pretty tramatic."

Shepard says he doesn't know what his future holds, but he wishes Allentown well, after being a part of the neighborhood for two decades.

"We didn't want to close, but we couldn't stay open any longer," said Shepard.

