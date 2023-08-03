NY's smoking quit hotline, based in Buffalo, expects more calls as cigarette tax increases

BUFFALO, N.Y (WKBW) — On September 1 New York State will increase it's excise tax on cigarettes by $1 per pack of 20 cigarettes, and $1 per pack of 20 little cigars.

"It's going to be bad for business for a lot of people in Western New York," said the manager of Go Express Mart on Buffalo's West Side. "The store's going to be stuck with old cigarettes on the shelf once they raise prices. It's bad enough prices are high now."

The manager did not want to go on camera, but said the tax increase will push more people to shop where they can buy tax-free cigarettes.

"I know people who will drive to next gas station just for a four cent difference in gas price, imagine you lose that customer on cigarettes too," said the manager.



According to the American Cancer Society 30% of cancer deaths are due to smoking cigarettes. Supporters of the tax increase said this will result in less people smoking.

"This will save thousands of lives," said Andrew Hyland, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center's Department of Health Behavior Chair.

"What we'll see is cigarette prices will go up, and more people will try to quit," said Hyland. "They'll say enough is enough, and many of them will be successful.

Hyland oversees the state's quit smoking hotline, which is based on Roswell Park's campus.

If you or a loved one needs to quit smoking cigarettes you can call 1-866-NY-QUITS.

The service also offers online messaging, and follow-ups for progress.

About 20 tobacco treatment specialists answer calls seven days a week to help people quit smoking.

Hyland said the tax increase will result in more people calling.

"Higher prices are the most consistent tried and true strategy for reducing cigarette consumption," said Hyland.

Hyland said the smoking rate in Erie County has dropped to 15%, half of what it was 20-30 years ago.

"In some of the outlying counties smoking is a little higher, but kids is where we made the most progress," said Hyland. "Youth smoking rates are 2%, and have gone down from about 30% and higher prices are just one reason. It's too expensive."

