The upgrades at the Eternal Flame Trail in Orchard Park will make it a safer attraction

ORCHARD PARK, NY (WKBW-TV) — Sometimes Mother Nature needs a little help. That's the case with the Eternal Flame Trail at Chestnut Ridge in Orchard Park.

In recent years the trail has been getting more visitors and as Deputy Parks Commissioner Kate Hilliman points out "Traffic really increased. With that came more erosion and more injuries and more emergencies."

The beautiful "one mile there and back trail" is getting $135,000 in safety upgrades courtesy of the Chestnut Ridge Conservancy. There will be about 135 steps put in place, along with railings and some re-engineered trails.

The new additions to the trail should be completed by mid-August. Mike Corbin of the Conservancy says this is just phase one of the upgrades. Next year they plan to make the trails more visible.

People come from all over the world to check out the Eternal Flame. Aitor Fuentes family is visiting here from Spain and he says "we have never seen anything like this before. I thought it was a pretty unique experience."

Eternal Flame Trail is on Chestnut Ridge Rd, Orchard Park, NY 14127