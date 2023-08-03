A fruitful year for blueberry picking

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're one to enjoy cooking a homemade blueberry pie, scone or cobbler — now is your time.

Blueberry season spans from late July through August, and the fruit is doing exceptionally well this year.

"I'm not sure why this year was so much better than all of the other years," Gayle Thorpe, owner of Thorpe's Organic Family Farm, said. "This may be the best year we've ever had."

Thrope said that her blueberry bushes, which usually produce eight pounds of berries each, are creating 10 to 12 pounds this year.

Thorpe's farm has 15 acres of blueberry picking and offers "U-pick" and already-picked produce.

"It [the U-pick container] fills up really fast and you feel like you have control over what you're getting," Cheryl Peluso, a customer, said. "I guess it feels like going back to the earth."

Thorpe's Organic Family Farm also offers baked goods made with their produce.

"My friend got a blueberry muffin that was gigantic with their own organically-grown blueberries," Peluso said. "You could tell that the blueberries inside it were very big — it was full of blueberries."

While some types of blueberries can last until frost, Thrope said now is the time to start picking.

"For us, we'll probably be doing good for about a week and a half here, and then beyond that we'll have some [blueberries] but not quite as many."

Happy picking!