Mayer Bros. Cider Mill and Bakery kicks off the season of fall early by opening its doors in August

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Mayer Bros. Cider Mill and Bakery is now open for the season, marking Wednesday, August 2 as what they're considering their very own first day of fall.

Guests lined out the door all Wednesday long by the dozen, waiting to get in their long-awaited pumpkin donuts and apple cider.

“It’s Opening day! We love Mayer Brothers,” one customer, Jill Lundquist said.

Serafina Poblocki told me that she’s been waiting months just for a taste of fall.

“I love fall, I’ve been watching fall stuff since April.”

WKBW Serafina Poblocki (left) came with her Mom, Jessica, and brother, Nico, with a long shopping of their fall favorites.

The consensus outside the store was clear. August is definitely not too early for apple cider and pumpkin spice.

“It’s never too early,” Lundquist said.

“It’s never too early to have apple cider,” Cameron Gallagher said. “I want this all year round,” his brother, Jaxson, added.

WKBW The Gallagher family, (left to right) Mason, Cameron, Kellan, and Jaxson enjoyed their sweet treats Wednesday.

The Western New York fall staple has continued its three-year tradition of opening just before the Erie County Fair.

“We figured let’s give the customers a head start on fall and they’re loving it,” store manager, Colleen Nelson said. “Our donuts, ciders and pies area always a hit.”

Nelson said the line for the store started over an hour before their 7 a.m. opening.

“When I came in, there were people waiting and I was like ‘you do realize we don’t open until 7 a.m.’ I got here at 5:45 a.m. They said ‘oh, we will go get a coffee and come back,’ and they did.”

Those fall fanatics just can’t stay away. Everybody lined up for their favorite fall treat during the hot summer months.

“[I’m getting] Apple cider, it’s delicious, but I only can get it during the fall,” Poblocki said.

WKBW Store manager, Colleen Nelson, said the best way to cool off on a hot summer day is with one of their Apple Cider slushies.

“And some donuts and a little popcorn too,” Cameron Gallagher said.

“I’m a big fan of them also, as soon as we roll with them I am drinking the cider slushies, having a donut, and we’re having a pie for desert tonight,” Nelson said.

The store will remain open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. through the rest of fall.