7 News This Week: January 1-5

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're taking a closer look at the most impactful stories happening in your neighborhood. Check out some of our favorites from this past week:



A breakthrough in medical technology is unfolding right here in our backyard. Garwood Medical says it invented a solution for people who experience potentially fatal infections after implant surgery. See the full story here .

The big question some are asking is — what's driving New Yorkers away from the Empire State? This is what some lawmakers are demanding the state research with new data showing a steady decline in population since the pandemic began. See the full story here .

Governor Hochul has announced a proposal to change the way school children read. "Back to Basics" is a traditional way of learning to read, using phonics instead of contextual clues or "whole language" learning. See the full story here.

John Whittington III and Jevon Whittington are twin brothers from Buffalo who work in health care and are comfortable on camera, making them a natural fit for a new Netflix docuseries "You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment." It's currently the third most-watched program on the streamer. See the full story here.

A Black-owned family bakery in Buffalo is using sweets to give back to the Western New York community. See the full story here.

26 Shirts believes "behind every shirt, there's a story." This time, there's a story behind every shoe. The organization typically sells clothing but decided to switch it up for their latest fundraiser.See the full story here.

Bills Mafia travels well and there will be plenty of Bills fans in attendance at Hard Rock Stadium. According to VividSeats.com, it projects that more than half of the fans inside the stadium on Sunday will be rooting for the Bills. But what if you're not heading to South Florida for the game? See the full story here.

This week's First Student Super 7 athlete is Lewiston-Porter's Aliza Whitehead. She's a senior on the basketball team, averaging over 20 points per game. See the full story here.