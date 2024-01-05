'This is valuable': Erie 1 BOCES awarded $3M for teacher mentorship program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amid a local and national teacher shortage, Erie 1 BOCES has been awarded $3.12 million from the Empire State Teacher Residency Program.

The program works to attract more teachers to the field while diversifying the workforce.

"When we look at the teacher shortage, it's a little bit concerning," Steve Graser, Director of Professional Development for Erie 1 BOCES, said. "Teaching is a profession I want young people to consider. It's noble. It's rewarding."

State data has estimated New York will be in need of more than 180,000 teachers in the next 10 years.

This shortage has caused local leaders in education to ask questions regarding the involvement of the state — wondering when a larger governmental body would step in.

Michael Cornell, Hamburg Central School District superintendent, asked, "Where is the campaign at the state level that encourages young people to go into careers in education?"

Luckily — this question has been answered.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the Empire State Teacher Residency Program's second round of funding.

Erie 1 BOCES will receive over $3 million to fund 104 teacher residents in 21 school districts.

Teaching residents are able to get their master's degrees — with financial support — while working as a local BOCES school.

Higher education partners in Western New York — Buffalo State University, Canisius University, Niagara University and University at Buffalo — will be partnering with these kindergarten through 12th-grade schools.

"The implicit message in this is that, 'careers in education are a worthy endeavor for our young people, and we're going to support you in doing that,' " Cornell said.

In other words, this is a full, year-long paid internship for aspiring teachers — an opportunity that wasn't always available for future educators.

"You spend an entire semester, all day, for several months working for nothing," Cornell said. "You end up working at night or working on weekends while you're also trying to learn a profession, plan lessons, grade tests."

This program hopes to alleviate some of that burden.

"Having the funding through the grants allows them [the teacher residents] to really focus on the profession and [learn] how to do the job," Graser said.

However, Graser said the residents aren't the only group benefiting from this program.

"This is a valuable program to our students — districts having the opportunity to have two educators in the classroom at the same time," he said. "Even the teacher mentors are saying that this is an enriching experience — to be able to work with another teacher for an entire year."