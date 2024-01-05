'Close to our hearts': 26 Shirts selling Zubaz shoes to support Courage of Carly Fund

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 26 Shirts believes "behind every shirt, there's a story" — and this time, there's a story behind every shoe.

The organization typically sells clothing but decided to switch it up for their latest fundraiser.

"One of the ideas we had recently was, 'maybe we could try shoes,' " Del Reid, founder of 26 Shirts, said. "We are always looking for new ways that we can provide products so they [our customers] can continue to support what we do — which is supporting families in need."

Funds from these classic "Zubaz" print shoes go towards Roswell Park's Courage of Carly Fund — an organization helping kids battling cancer.

The Courage of Carly Fund, previously called "Carly's Club," was started by Carly Collard Cottone, who passed away in 2002 after loosing her fight with brain cancer.

"She decided to create the organization — which she did at eight-and-a-half [years old]," Chuck Collard, Carly's dad, said. "It's really remarkable. It's one of my proudest moments as a father."

Collard said this collaboration helps patients and their families feel included.

"When you go through something, you feel helpless. So now being able to give your circle of support the opportunity to give back ... that's a degree of control that many families don't have once you learn your child has cancer."

Any item purchased online from 26 Shirts with the "Mafia Gear" label supports the Courage of Carly Fund — a longstanding partnership between the two organizations.

"It's a cause that's very close to our hearts," Reid said. "It's probably the cause that we've supported the longest in our time at 26 Shirts."

This cause runs through blood — Reid and Collard married into the same family.

"She [Carly] wanted to make a difference, and she's made a difference over the years," Collard said. "But it's because of the Western New York community and people like Del Reid at 26 Shirts that has allowed us to do that at a significant level."

Click here to buy your next pair of game day kicks and here to learn more about the Courage of Carly Fund.