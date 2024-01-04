Where to watch the Buffalo Bills battle the Miami Dolphins for AFC East title on Sunday in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In just a few days the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will face off on Sunday Night Football with the AFC East title on the line.

As we all know, Bills Mafia travels well and there will be plenty of Bills fans in attendance at Hard Rock Stadium.

According to VividSeats.com, it projects that more than half of the fans inside the stadium on Sunday will be rooting for the Bills.

But what if you're not heading to South Florida for the game?

7 News anchor Jeff Russo spoke to the organizers of the Buffalo Bills Block Party on Chippewa as well as Sports City Pizza Pub on Niagara Street in Buffalo, you can find details of what they have planned below.

Buffalo Bills Block Party on Chippewa

The Buffalo Bills Block Party on Chippewa will start at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Chippewa will be closed from Delaware to Franklin and there will be a 15-foot video wall, live game sound, live DJ during commercial breaks, and food and drink specials. The event is for those 21 and older. Tickets start at $15 for general admission standing room only and $300 for a VIP table that seats up to 10 people. In addition to the street party, your ticket will get you free admission into Rec Room, Soho, 67 West, Taphouse and Banshee. You can find more information here.

Sports City Pizza Pub

The game will be on 20 different flat-screen TVs, there will be 75 different beer options and food and drink specials will be offered during the game. You can find more information here.

Below you'll find some other places that are either hosting watch parties or will have special offers for the game. Click on the links for more information.