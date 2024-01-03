Bills Mafia takeover? 52% of fans attending game in Miami projected to be Buffalo Bills fans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get ready South Florida here comes Bills Mafia!

Sunday's showdown for the AFC East title in Miami is a road game for the Buffalo Bills, but it may not look and feel like it.

According to VividSeats.com, it projects that more than half of the fans inside Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday will be rooting for the Buffalo Bills. That's a lot of red, white and blue as the stadium holds 65,326 people.

Using the "Fan Forecast" algorithm VividSeats projects that the split of fans at Sunday's game in Miami will be 52% to 48% in favor of the Bills.

Sunday's matchup between the Bills and Dolphins is also the "hottest" NFL ticket of the week, according to Vividseats with an average resale price of $311.

