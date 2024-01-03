Watch Now
Bills Mafia takeover? 52% of fans attending game in Miami projected to be Buffalo Bills fans

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
A Buffalo Bills fan cheers during the first half of an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes )
Posted at 3:01 PM, Jan 03, 2024
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get ready South Florida here comes Bills Mafia!

Sunday's showdown for the AFC East title in Miami is a road game for the Buffalo Bills, but it may not look and feel like it.

According to VividSeats.com, it projects that more than half of the fans inside Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday will be rooting for the Buffalo Bills. That's a lot of red, white and blue as the stadium holds 65,326 people.

Using the "Fan Forecast" algorithm VividSeats projects that the split of fans at Sunday's game in Miami will be 52% to 48% in favor of the Bills.

Sunday's matchup between the Bills and Dolphins is also the "hottest" NFL ticket of the week, according to Vividseats with an average resale price of $311.

Hottest NFL Tickets Week 18 (according to Vividseats.com)

  • Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins 1/7/24 - $311 
  • Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders 1/7/24 - $285 
  • Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions 1/7/24 - $226 
  • Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers 1/7/24 - $205 
  • Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens 1/6/24 - $189 
