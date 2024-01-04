Black-owned family bakery using sweets to help WNY community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Black-owned family bakery located in the Black Rock neighborhood is using sweets to give back throughout the Western New York community.

The owners Lavenia and Lee Thomas of Radah Baked Goods made it their mission to help and uplift many.

“We do cupcake decorating classes. STEM programs for education program like “SAY YES Buffalo,” BestSelf throughout Western New York,” says Lee Thomas, co-founder of Radah Baked Goods.

They’ve had their business for four years, but have been in the 247 Amherst Street location for a year.

“So we do cupcake classes with the schools in the local area. They’re fun. They give us a theme, and we just bring a cupcake that coincides with it,” says Lavenia Thomas, owner of Radah Baked Goods. “We also have given away things for free such as the cupcakes and things of that nature.”

Some customers say they had to turn back around to have a taste of the sweets.

“I’ve seen it on the internet, but I knew it was a late night snack ordeal,” says a customer.

Radah Baked Goods is open after hours five days a week.

“It is cool because you know after COVID everything went to crap like we got nowhere to go here in Buffalo,” the customer says.

This bakery is generous with their prices.

Brownies and cupcakes are $3.50.

Cookies are $2.50, and three layer cake is $50.

“We didn’t want to be to extensive with our pricing. The point of it is to be give back to the community,” says Lavenia. “We’re not trying to take from it.”

Lavenia and Lee are part of the Erie County Legislator April Baskins’ program “level up.”

“Such as capability statements negotiating contracts with larger corporations. And now we’re at ECC every Monday from 8a, to 2pm serving South Towns,” says Lee. “So it’s a program to showcase our talents and hopefully one day get into the new Bills stadium.”

Lavenia tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person having each other’s back is what started the business.

“I enjoyed baking as a kid, but it never struck me that it’ll be something I’ll be doing full time down the road,” she says. “So he just pulled that out of me and was like why don’t you go back to school for it so that’s when the journey began.”

And the name ‘Radah’ has a unique tie to their mission.

“It’s a Hebrew name that stands for dominion and power and that's something that started with our legacy,” says Lee. “And we want to give that to our community and our children.”

Click here to find more information about Radah Baked Goods.

Below are the hours of operations:

Monday

Closed

Tuesday

Closed

Wednesday

5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Thursday

5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Friday

5:00 pm - 12:00 am

Saturday

5:00 pm - 12:00 am

Sunday

12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

