Super 7 Conversation: Lewiston-Porter's Aliza Whitehead

YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week's First Student Super 7 athlete is Lewiston-Porter's Aliza Whitehead. She's a senior on the basketball team, averaging over 20 points per game.

Whitehead says putting in the work during the off-season has been beneficial and encourages younger players to do the same.

"I think it's helped a lot," she said. "I did a lot of summer basketball, pickup games, and AAU tournaments."

In addition to off-season practice, Whitehead says being a multi-sport athlete also helps her on the court.

"Sometimes it's a lot," said Whitehead. "I like playing soccer and doing track. It gets my mind off things and gives me something fun to do."

She looks up to college basketball player, Caitlin Clark, and says her ultimate goal is to win a state championship.

"I would like to keep averaging 20 points per game," said Whitehead. "This year, I've gotten confident enough to be a scorer."

Her best advice is to keep your head up.

"There's a lot of tough games where I get down on myself," she said. "The only thing you can do is focus on finishing the game."