'Low staffing levels': 535 New York State corrections officers resign during, after wildcat strike

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The winter wildcat strikes, with corrections officers calling for better conditions inside state prisons, the 7 News I-Team is learning about the impact strikes had on staffing levels.

The 7 News I-Team has learned more than 500 prison staffers, statewide, resigned between February and April of this year.

Many of those resignations came during or after that weeks-long strike.

WATCH: Update on Corrections Officer Strike

NYS DOCCS provides update on corrections officers strike

The 7 News I-Team went through all of the numbers, prison by prison.

Here's how the data shakes out:



535 total resignations between February and April

Mohawk Correctional Facility had the highest resignations at 39

More than 90 resignations came from Western New York

Wyoming Correctional Facility had 27 resignations

Lakeview Correctional Facility had five resignations

Collins Correctional Facility had seven resignations

Western New York accounted for 17% of all resignations in that time frame.

State Department of Corrections Commissioner Daniel Martuscello III told lawmakers, last week, the total number of terminations and resignations

is in the thousands.

"The department continues to recover from a three week illegal job action that has impacted our ability to operate our facilities and have put us at unsustainably low staffing levels," Martuscello said.

New York State Senate

The New York State Department of Corrections is also using a third-party recruiter to hire more corrections officers. The department says that effort will start later this month.

The 7 New I-Team reached out to NYSCOPBA, the union representing corrections officers. They did not return our request for a comment.