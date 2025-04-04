NYS corrections officers union calls for 'urgent meeting' with DOCCS over 'critical workplace issues'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA), the union that represents corrections officers across the state, is calling for an "urgent meeting" with the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) over "critical workplace issues."

According to the union, there are issues affecting the safety, well-being, and working conditions of correctional officers, including:



Staffing shortages

Workplace conditions

The implementation of 12-hour shifts

Scheduled regular days off (RDOs)

Vacation periods

The union said those and other issues have "reached a critical point" after the recent strike by corrections officers across the state.

The wildcat strike began on February 17 over what corrections officers claimed were unsafe working conditions inside state prisons.

On March 10, DOCCS Commissioner Daniel Martuscello announced the strike was over and the over 2,000 people who remained on strike and did not return to work received termination letters. At the time, the commissioner said there were over 10,000 security staff working or available to work in prisons across the state.

Earlier this week, according to a memo obtained by 7 News, DOCCS announced it would release some inmates early in response to the "current staffing crisis."

"Compounding the current work-place crisis, is the announcement by DOCCS Commissioner Martuscello on Monday to release potentially thousands of inmates up to 110 days prior to their earliest release date yet failing to address the long-standing issues that led to the labor strike and the firing of 2000 officers," NYSCOPBA said in a release.

7 News reached out to DOCCS for comment and received a response from Commissioner Martuscello, which said in part: