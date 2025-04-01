New York State to release some inmates early in response to 'current staffing crisis'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) will release some inmates early in response to the "current staffing crisis," according to a memo obtained by 7 News.

The memo, sent by DOCCS Commissioner Daniel Martuscello to all superintendents, says in part:

"In view of the current staffing crisis, and in order to have the appropriate balance between the safety and well-being of those working and residing in DOCCS Correctional Facilities and public safety, it is appropriate that I, as Commissioner, exercise my authority pursuant to Correction Law Section 73, to move individuals from the Department's general confinement facilities, into Residential Treatment outcount status."

According to the memo, for inmates to be released early, they will have to meet statutory requirements and:



Not be serving a sentence for an A-1 or A-2 non-drug offense, a class B through E violent felony offense, or a sex offense

Have an identified approved residence, which is not a shelter or DSS placement, upon release

Be within 15 to 110 days of an approved release date

In the memo, Martuscello directed the superintendents to complete a spreadsheet of eligible individuals at their facilities.

When reached for comment, DOCCS issued the following statement to 7 News:

"Commissioner Martuscello has directed that a list of incarcerated individuals who are scheduled to be released in the next few months be reviewed for their transition into Residential Treatment. Incarcerated individuals are not eligible for the program if they have been convicted of sex crimes, violent felonies or more serious felonies like murder, terrorism, and arson. Participating individuals must also have an approved residence, which is not a shelter or DSS placement."

This announcement comes weeks after a wildcat strike by corrections officers across New York State. The strike began on February 17 over what corrections officers claimed were unsafe working conditions inside state prisons. On March 10, Martuscello announced the strike was over and the over 2,000 people who remained on strike and did not return to work received termination letters. At the time, the commissioner said there were over 10,000 security staff working or available to work in prisons across the state.

The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, the union that represents corrections officers, issued the following statement on Tuesday:

“NYSCOPBA’s concern, as it has always been, is the current and future safety of all staff working in the correctional facilities. We will continue to advocate on behalf of our members for the department to address the on-going safety concerns that currently exist.”

A spokesperson for the governor's office released the following statement: