NYS DOCCS: Pay increase coming for correction officers, sergeants and lieutenants

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS), a pay increase is on the way for correction officers, sergeants and lieutenants.

DOCCS said Commissioner Daniel Martuscello sent a memo to all superintendents on May 9, which said the Department of Civil Service completed a review of the request for reallocation submitted by the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association (NYSCOPBA) over a year ago. In the memo, Martuscello said Civil Service authorized and the Division of Budget approved a one-grade pay increase and a statewide Geographic Pay Differential of $5,000 for all correction officers and sergeants as well as a $5,000 Geographic Pay Differential for lieutenants.

According to the memo, the approval is effective May 22, 2025 (Administration) and May 29, 2025 (Institution).

"This approval recognizes the important work performed by our staff and the critical need to retain our current staff and to recruit the next generation of correctional professionals," Martuscello said in the memo.

In February, corrections officers across the state took part in a wildcat strike over what they claimed were unsafe working conditions inside state prisons.

On March 10, Commissioner Martuscello announced the strike was over and the over 2,000 people who remained on strike and did not return to work received termination letters. At the time, the commissioner said there were over 10,000 security staff working or available to work in prisons across the state.

NYS DOCCS: Corrections officer strike is over; more than 2,000 officers terminated

In April, 7 News obtained a memo in which DOCCS announced it would release some inmates early in response to the "current staffing crisis."

Days later, NYSCOPBA began calling for an "urgent meeting" with DOCCS over "critical workplace issues."

A few weeks later, Governor Kathy Hochul announced she was looking to change the age requirement for corrections officers from 21 to 18. According to the Associated Press, State lawmakers have approved the measure and Gov. Hochul is expected to sign it into law.