Live updates as polls close on Election Day 2022 in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Polls have closed in New York State, and votes are being tallied by boards of elections across the state.

7 News will have live updates on election results on air and online as votes are counted.

Our Election Results page updates every five minutes with the latest data.

9:10 p.m. U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer wins reelection

9 p.m. POLLS CLOSE - New York State's polling sites are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. during general elections. In Western New York, 7 News anchor Lia Lando spoke to several local voters as they left their polling sites.