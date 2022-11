BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Republican Nick Langworthy has declared victory in the general election for NY’s 23rd Congressional District.

Langworthy declared victory on election night, as Della Pia concedes.

Langworthy won the Republican nomination over Carl Paladino in the August primary. Langworthy was previously on the executive committee of former President Trump’s transition team.

Langworthy will serve two years as the representative for the 23rd Congressional District.