Watch Now

Democracy 2022

Actions

Gov. Kathy Hochul elected Governor of New York

Kathy Hochul is running as the incumbent for New York governor, after taking over following the resignation of former governor Andrew Cuomo. Get the latest election headlines at wkbw.com/democracy2022.
KathyHochul_720.png
Posted at 11:19 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 00:21:15-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kathy Hochul has been elected as Governor of New York.

Hochul, a Democrat, faced off against Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin.

The Western New York native, who previously served as lieutenant governor, was sworn in as the 57th governor of New York in August 2021 after Andrew Cuomo's resignation.

She became the first woman to hold the position.

Governor Hochul delivered a victory speech shortly after 11:30 p.m.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declares victory in 2022 election

Lee Zeldin has not conceded the race. The Republican candidate delivered a speech around midnight. In the speech, Zeldin said he expected the gap between votes for himself and Hochul to close as the overnight hours went by.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Democracy-2022-1280x720.jpg

Election Resources