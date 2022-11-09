Gov. Kathy Hochul elected Governor of New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kathy Hochul has been elected as Governor of New York.

Hochul, a Democrat, faced off against Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin.

The Western New York native, who previously served as lieutenant governor, was sworn in as the 57th governor of New York in August 2021 after Andrew Cuomo's resignation.

She became the first woman to hold the position.

BREAKING: I’m deeply honored to be elected Governor of the State of New York. pic.twitter.com/74NRknL0XM — Kathy Hochul (@KathyHochul) November 9, 2022

Governor Hochul delivered a victory speech shortly after 11:30 p.m.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declares victory in 2022 election

Lee Zeldin has not conceded the race. The Republican candidate delivered a speech around midnight. In the speech, Zeldin said he expected the gap between votes for himself and Hochul to close as the overnight hours went by.