When the Bills needed it most; unlikely heroes help lead team to 4th straight AFC East crown

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — There was a point in the third quarter. When Josh Allen was strip-sacked by Christian Wilkins, trailing 14-7 where I bet a lot of you thought, "These guys have no juice."

Well admittedly I thought the same thing. So I tweeted this.

#Bills defense is going to need a takeaway...don't know how this offense gets a spark without one right now — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) January 8, 2024

I should've left it open to "special teams" as well. A unit that has had its fair share of issues this year came up huge. With 14:00 left in the game, down seven. Deonte Harty picked the perfect time to set a new record for longest punt return touchdown in franchise history.

96 yards to the house. Harty sparked this Bills team like no other tonight. It was such a monumental shift of momentum. That after the game, Harty had a hard time recalling his emotions during the play.

"I blacked out." Harty told reporters.

Yea Deonte, I think Bills Mafia kind of did too. But it wasn't just Harty who stepped up tonight.

We have to talk about Taylor Rapp. Who sealed the win with this late interception in the fourth quarter on the Dolphins final drive.

TAYLOR RAPP ARE YOU SERIOUS?!?! pic.twitter.com/xP0zgrP20m — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 8, 2024

Rapp was greeted with a big hug from Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane following the game. After he made what is undoubtedly his biggest play of his short Bills career thus far.

Brandon Beane meets Taylor Rapp in the tunnel. Easily the biggest play of his Bills career. Sealed the win. pic.twitter.com/qdoHvRYaGR — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 8, 2024

Another unusual suspect was Trent Sherfield. Who's touchdown grab in the second quarter off a tipped ball gave Buffalo it's first points. What a time for your first touchdown as a Bill.

With injuries to Gabe Davis, Rasul Douglas and Tyrel Dodson to name a few. Buffalo found a bunch of guys to step up in their place. Dane Jackson, Khalil Shakir are very deserving of some post-game flowers. As well as many others.

Survive and advance. That has been all this Bills team needed to do ever since that loss in late November to the Philadelphia Eagles. Sitting 6-6 overall after that game. This team rattled off five straight wins. Grabbing their fourth straight AFC East division title in the process.

They will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday (1 p.m. est.) in the AFC Wild Card round.