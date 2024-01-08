7 Sports recaps an instant classic as Buffalo Bills pull off comeback win over Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WKBW) — Well that was fun wasn't it Bills Mafia? The Buffalo Bills sit atop the AFC East throne once again. And we got touchdowns from all the usual suspects. You know guys like Deonte Harty and Trent Sherfield.

A game sealing interception from Taylor Rapp. Just how we all drew this one up today. Regardless of how this game unfolded. It ended in a Bills win. Who now start the road to the Super Bowl at home this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

7 Sports director Matt Bove was in South Florida for this one and has his recap from an absolute instant classic. From Hard Rock Stadium.

