AFC East Champions: Buffalo Bills pull off comeback to win division title over Miami Dolphins

Trent Sherfield
Lynne Sladky/AP
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Trent Sherfield (16) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Posted at 11:43 PM, Jan 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-08 11:28:47-05

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WKBW) — For the fourth straight season, the Buffalo Bills are kings of the AFC East with a 21-14 win over the Miami Dolphins.

With the win, the Bills also clinched the number two seed in the playoffs.

1st Quarter
This one started just about as good as you could've asked for if you're the Bills. Miami received the opening kickoff and on the fifth play of the drive, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was intercepted by Bills cornerback Christian Benford. The deep pass was intended for Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The ensuing Bills drive ended similarly. On 3rd and goal from the five-yard line. Bills quarterback Josh Allen's pass intended for wide receiver Gabe Davis was intercepted by Dolphins cornerback Eli Apple.

Buffalo and Miami were knotted at 0-0 after their first offensive drives.

After forcing a Dolphins punt on their next drive. Allen and the offense faced a 4th and 2 from the Miami 35. Allen, with no open targets, heaved one into the endzone where it was intercepted by the Dolphins defense again.

2nd Quarter
The Dolphins went 80 yards in 11 plays and capped the drive with a De'Von Achane 25-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead.

The Bills followed that up with a touchdown drive of their own, however. Buffalo went 75 yards in seven plays and capped the drive with Allen throwing a pass toward the endzone that was deflected high in the air and was somehow caught by wide receiver Trent Sherfield while keeping both feet in bounds.

The game was knotted at 7-7.

The Dolphin offense stayed hot, imposing their will in the run game with Achane and fellow running back Jeff Wilson. In just a little under three minutes, Tagovailoa hooked up with Hill on 3rd and 1 from the Bills three-yard line for the touchdown. The Dolphins took a 14-7 lead with 1:43 left in the first half.

Buffalo drove down the field and gave themselves a shot for some points before the end of the first half, but on the 10th play of the drive from the Miami 11-yard line, Allen fired a strike to running back Ty Johnson who was stopped short at the one-yard line. With no timeouts remaining, the Bills were unable to get a play off in time and the half ended with the Dolphins up 14-7.

3rd Quarter
Buffalo received the second-half kickoff and both teams punted their first offensive possession to start the half.

Buffalo's second drive of the half showed much more promise as Allen and the offense diced their way down the field. The drive, unfortunately, ended on a 3rd and 13 play from the Dolphins 21-yard line when Christian Wilkins strip-sacked Allen. His third turnover of the game cost the Bills another shot for points as they still trailed 14-7.

4th Quarter
Miami punted on the ensuing drive and thats when the spark this Bills team needed, happened. Deonte Harty returned the punt 96 yards to the house to tie the game up at 14.

Buffalo's defense forced a Dolphins three-and-out which put the ball back into the hands of Allen. The ensuing drive ended with a five-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox to take the 21-14 lead.

The Bills defense dominated the Dolphins offense throughout the second half and with the offense unable to close out the game late in the fourth quarter, the defense stepped up again with under two minutes to play.

Miami's final drive of the game ended with a clutch interception from safety Taylor Rapp. After the interception, the Bills were able to take two knees and seal the win 21-14.

With the win, the Bills claimed the AFC East title for the fourth straight season.

(2) Buffalo will host the (7) Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 14.

