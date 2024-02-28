What have we learned about the Buffalo Bills at the NFL Combine?

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WKBW) — The NFL Combine is the unofficial start of a chaotic two months for front offices around the league.

For the Buffalo Bills, the theme remains the same as they try and build a roster that can get over the hump and into the Super Bowl.

With two days at the Combine now complete Matt Bove and Joe Buscaglia discuss what we've learned about the Bills.

You can watch the full conversation in the video player above.