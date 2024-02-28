Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

What have we learned about the Buffalo Bills at the NFL Combine?

With two days at the NFL Combine now complete Matt Bove and Joe Buscaglia discuss what we've learned about the Bills.
Posted at 5:20 PM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 17:20:37-05

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WKBW) — The NFL Combine is the unofficial start of a chaotic two months for front offices around the league.

For the Buffalo Bills, the theme remains the same as they try and build a roster that can get over the hump and into the Super Bowl.

With two days at the Combine now complete Matt Bove and Joe Buscaglia discuss what we've learned about the Bills.

You can watch the full conversation in the video player above.

RELATED

Get Bills game updates the Monday after each game by signing up for our Monday Morning Quarterback newsletter.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!