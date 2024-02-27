Watch: What do the Buffalo Bills need to get over the hump?

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — What do the Bills need to get over the hump?

That's the big question once again as we approach an NFL off-season where Brandon Beane and company try and get more out of the roster than they have since 202. Despite four straight AFC East titles, the Bills have been eliminated in three consecutive divisional rounds.

While at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis we caught up with Chris Simms from Pro Football Talk to discuss Josh Allen's ceiling, the Bills recent shortcomings and his take on new full-time offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

"Josh Allen is as talented as any quarterback in the history of football," Chris Simms told 7 Sports on Tuesday.

