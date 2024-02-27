Watch Now
Watch: What do the Buffalo Bills need to get over the hump?

7 Sports Director Matt Bove caught up with PFT's Chris Simms at the NFL Combine to talk Josh Allen and the Bills outlook moving forward.
Posted at 5:38 PM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 17:56:43-05

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — What do the Bills need to get over the hump?

That's the big question once again as we approach an NFL off-season where Brandon Beane and company try and get more out of the roster than they have since 202. Despite four straight AFC East titles, the Bills have been eliminated in three consecutive divisional rounds.

While at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis we caught up with Chris Simms from Pro Football Talk to discuss Josh Allen's ceiling, the Bills recent shortcomings and his take on new full-time offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

"Josh Allen is as talented as any quarterback in the history of football," Chris Simms told 7 Sports on Tuesday.

You can watch the entire conversation at the top of the page!

