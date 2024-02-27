'We gotta find new pieces': One-on-one with Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane at the NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — It’s about to be a very busy stretch for Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane.

In the next two months, he needs to make his team salary cap compliant, sign players in free agency, and prepare for a crucial draft with 10 picks.

But before he can worry about any of that he’s got a week in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine. For front office executives like Beane, this is the time to meet with agents about current NFL players and interview dozens of prospects hoping to hear their names selected.

As Beane gets ready for his busiest time of year we went one-on-one with the Bills GM to chat about the Bills outlook and what we can expect in the next few months.