Watch: Bills beat Chiefs 20-17, but can they make the playoffs?

KANSAS CITY, MO — It was a potentially season saving win for the Buffalo Bills in Kansas City on Sunday, topping the Chiefs 20-17.

Josh Allen had 233 yard passing, one touchdown and one interception. Allen also added a rushing touchdown & 32 yards on the ground. James Cook led the way for the Bills with 141 total yards and touchdown.

I asked Josh Allen if this game meant more because of the last few days.



His answer ⬇️⬇️⬇️#BillsMafia @WKBW pic.twitter.com/rsth5Wyd6V — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) December 11, 2023

Buffalo jumped out to an early 14-0 lead, but had a slow second half scoring only six points. The game came down to the wire, and the defense stepped up to make their biggest stop of the season.

With the win, the Bills improve to 7-6 on the season and keep their playoff hopes alive. The Bills are currently in 11th place in the AFC.

After the game, 7 Sports Director Matt Bové & Mike Catalana from Buffalo Plus discussed the Bills playoff chances and their last four games of the season.

