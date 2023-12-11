Playoff hopes look better after Buffalo Bills pull out 20-17 nailbiter over Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WKBW) — A go-ahead Tyler Bass field goal late in the fourth quarter helped lift the Buffalo Bills to a 20-17 win over Kansas City. In another instant classic between these two teams from Arrowhead Stadium.

1st Quarter

The Bills elected to kick after winning the coin toss. A decision that proved to work in their favor. On the Chiefs' eighth play of the drive, Patrick Mahomes' pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage by AJ Epenesa. Who in turn hauled it down for an interception.

While the Bills failed to score on that ensuing drive. Their next drive would end with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to James Cook to open up the scoring.

2nd Quarter

The good times would keep rolling on Buffalo's next drive. A 12-play, 73-yard drive leading to a six yard rush by Allen. Buffalo would take a 14-0 lead.

Buffalo's defense had a strong first half. Forcing Mahomes out of the pocket often and flustering the high-powered offense he leads. However, on the next Bills drive after the Allen touchdown. He would throw an interception. His 9th straight game with an interception. That would set up Mahomes and company with good field position. And plenty of time before halftime.

Kansas City would convert off the takeaway. A nine play, 52-yard drive with Jerrick McKinnon finishing it off with a seven yard touchdown run to make it 14-7 Bills lead.

That would be your score going to halftime.

3rd Quarter

Receiving the opening kickoff, Buffalo would drive down the field in 62 yards on 10 plays. Extending their lead to 17-7 after a 31-yard field goal from Tyler Bass.

Clearly the Chiefs made some adjustments at halftime. As their first drive of the second half ended in a Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass to Rashee Rice to cut their deficit to 17-14. That drive would go nine plays, 75-yards.

The Bills ensuing drive would result in a punt. However the Buffalo defense making another splash play courtesy Chrisitan Benford and Taron Johnson. Benford would pop the ball loose from Rashee Rice and Johnson would recover for the takeaway.

4th Quarter

Buffalo's offense could not gain a single yard after the takeaway. Resulting in a 3-and-out. Kansas City drive that ended with Harrison Butker tying the game up at 17 on a 27-yard field goal.

Josh Allen and company would again be forced to punt after a wild drive that after all was said and done went six plays and negative six yards.

However the Bills defense stepped up and forced a Chiefs' 3-and-out averting any crisis for the moment and getting their offense back on the field.

On the ensuing drive, Tyler bass would kick a 39-yard field goal to give Buffalo a 20-17 lead. And admist prior blown fourth quarter leads. The Buffalo Bills defense forced a turnover on downs. Winning an another instant classic with the Kansas City Chiefs. 20-17 your final

Notable Performances

(BUF) Josh Allen - 23/42, 233 yds, 1 TD, 1 Rush TD, 1 INT

(BUF) James Cook - 10 rush, 58 yds, 5 rec, 83 yds, 1 TD

(Buf) AJ Epenesa - 1 PD/INT

(BUF) Taron Johnson - 9 tackles, 1 FR

(KC) Patrick Mahomes - 25/43, 271 yds, 1 TD, 1 INT

(KC) Travis Kelce - 6 rec, 83 yds

(KC) Rashee Rice 7 rec, 72 yds, 1 TD, 1 FUML

(KC) Mike Edwards - 11 tackles