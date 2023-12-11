"I'd do anything for that man," players show support for Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WKBW) — It's no question that Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott has had a difficult last few days. Ahead of his team's matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

After comments he made back in 2019 resurfaced this week. His players were quick to jump to their head coach's defense. Today, in their 20-17 win over the Chiefs in what felt like a must-win game. They showed that support for McDermott on the field. By getting a much-needed win for him and this team.

"Obviously this week wasn't easy for coach McDermott," says quarterback Josh Allen. "You can question a lot of things about coaching style. You can question my decision making. But to question his character and who he is as a man. He's one of the better humans on this planet. We saw it for what it is. We're trying to focus on winning one week at-a-time."

After the game Sunday each player had their own way of backing up their coach. In the locker room in Kansas City. Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver let it rip.

"I think that's a lot of bull**** what they did to him. That was five years ago. My rookie year, Oliver said. "Whoever leaked it I think you're a coward because everything is supposed to stay in-house. I got his back on everything. I know he's a great guy."

A lot of different emotions were shown throughout the locker room when it came to defending McDermott. Especially after he and his defense were able to stop Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on 4th and 15 to secure the win.

Perhaps the most resounding show of support for the head man came from center Mitch Morse. Who shared a story with reporters after the game Sunday about a time where McDermott earned a lifetime of respect from him.

Morse said that a few years back during a moment where he was dealing with some anxiety. An issue he told reporters he's been open about. McDermott pulled him into his office about 90 minutes before kickoff and the ensuing conversation gave Morse a lifetime of respect for Sean.

"I'm having a real tough time before a game getting myself ready to go. I don't know if I'm going to play or not. He just pulled me aside in his office and really sat me down as a man," Morse said after the Bills win. "And said there is so much more to life than football. you have a great family. And whatever happens on that football field is not going to relate to that. It was one of the more unique things he did. Personally speaking for myself, I'd do anything for that man."