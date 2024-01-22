The offseason has begun; 7 Sports talks Buffalo Bills locker room cleanout

ORCHARD PARK, NY. (WKBW) — On Monday the Buffalo Bills offseason officially started as players cleaned out their lockers and spoke with reporters for the last time this season.

As we head into a huge offseason for this organization the forefront issues revolve around player retention. Who will Buffalo re-sign? Who will hit free agency in search of bugger deals? And quite frankly, who will the team be able to sign as it looks to work around cap space issues?

7 Sports' Matt Bové and Dom Tibbetts were at One Bills Drive and recap those storylines above as well as check on the future of head coach Sean McDermott, and see if Joe Brady has done enough to remove the "interim" tag off of his offensive coordinator title.

You can watch the recap as well as quarterback Josh Allen and offensive lineman Dion Dawkins speak after the locker cleanout in the video player above.