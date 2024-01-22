Buffalo Bills season ends after late field goal miss, lose to Kansas City Chiefs 27-24

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. [WKBW] — For the Buffalo Bills, the third time was not the charm, falling to the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 and ending their season in the divisional round.

This is the third time the Chiefs have eliminated the Bills in the last four seasons.

That's game.



Season over.



Another heartbreaking loss to the Chiefs in the playoffs. — Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) January 22, 2024

Tyler Bass had a chance to tie the game at 27 with 1:43 left on the clock but missed his field goal attempt wide right. The missed kicked sealed the win for the Chiefs.

Despite a strong effort from quarterback Josh Allen, the Bills injury-riddled defense couldn't stop Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs high-powered offense. Mahomes finished the game with two passing touchdowns and 215 passing yards. Mahomes had just six incomplete passes. Travis Kelce led the way for the Chiefs with five catches for 75 yards and both touchdowns. Isaiah Pacheco sealed the win for the Chiefs on the final drive, finishing with 97 yards on 15 attempts.

Allen finished the game completing 26 of 39 passes for 186 yards and a tocuhdown. On the ground Allen added 72 yards and two touchdowns. This is just the third game this season the Chiefs have allowed more than 20 points.

This is the third consecutive season the Bills have lost in the divisional round, with back to back losses inside Highmark Stadium.

Kansas City will play Baltimore in the AFC Championship next Sunday.