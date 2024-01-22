Buffalo Bills season ends in heartbreak loss to Chiefs, 27-24

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills season comes to an end on Sunday as the team falls 27-24 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen were able to march their offense down the field to re-take the lead multiple times, but it came down to the wire. The Bills' costly mistakes made them have to put all their faith in Tyler Bass from 44 yards out, and it didn't end well.

Josh Allen and Sean McDermott were blatantly disappointed but still committed to getting this team over the 'hump.'

The 7 Sports team breaks down the heartbreak loss and how the Bills let the big opportunity slip away in the final minutes of the game.