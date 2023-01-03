Niagara Falls to be illuminated in blue in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls will be illuminated in blue Tuesday night in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Niagara Falls USA and Niagara Parks made the announcement on social media. The illumination will take place from 9 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field Monday night in Cincinnati. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment. At the time he was sedated and in critical condition.

In response, fans have been sending donations to Hamlin's foundation, "The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive," which you can find here. You can also find more information about Hamlin here.

On Tuesday, the Hamlin family issued a statement which can be found below.