Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffers serious injury, CPR administered

CINCINNATI, OH. (WKBW) — Mid-way through the first quarter of Monday night's game, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.

Hamlin stood up briefly before collapsing on the field. Both teams' medical staffs rushed to help. And CPR was administered. Along with an AED (automated external defibrillator) device

Hamlin was taken off the field by ambulance.

Bills players were in visible distress and gathered as a team in prayer following the ambulance departing.

At 9:17 p.m. est. the game was temporarily suspended.

*This story will be updated as we learn more.