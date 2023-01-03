Watch Now
SportsBuffalo Bills

Actions

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffers serious injury, CPR administered

BUFFALO_BILLS.png
WKBW
BUFFALO_BILLS.png
Posted at 9:16 PM, Jan 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-02 21:26:27-05

CINCINNATI, OH. (WKBW) — Mid-way through the first quarter of Monday night's game, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.

Hamlin stood up briefly before collapsing on the field. Both teams' medical staffs rushed to help. And CPR was administered. Along with an AED (automated external defibrillator) device

Hamlin was taken off the field by ambulance.

Bills players were in visible distress and gathered as a team in prayer following the ambulance departing.

At 9:17 p.m. est. the game was temporarily suspended.

*This story will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BUFFALO_BILLS.png

Buffalo Bills