Niagara Falls and Buffalo City Hall to be illuminated in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls and Buffalo City Hall will be illuminated Tuesday night in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Niagara Falls USA and Niagara Parks made the announcement on social media and said the falls will be illuminated blue from 9 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced City Hall will be illuminated in Bills colors Tuesday night and he called on members of the Buffalo Landmark Illumination Team (BuffaloLIT) to do the same.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field Monday night in Cincinnati. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment. The Bills announced Hamlin spent the night in the intensive care unit and remains in critical condition. You can find more information here.

In response, fans have been sending donations to Hamlin's foundation, "The Chasing M's Foundation Community Toy Drive," which you can find here. You can also find more information about Hamlin here.

On Tuesday, the Hamlin family issued a statement which can be found below.