Monday Night Football score predictions for Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills: can Derrick Henry be stopped?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills enter their home opener on Monday night coming off a statement win against the defending Super Bowl champion Rams in Week One, and a few extra days of preparation.

They're facing one of the best running backs in the league in Derrick Henry, as the team takes on the Tennessee Titans for the fifth straight year.

Can they come out of Highmark Stadium with a 2-0 record? Here's what the 7 Sports team thinks.

Matt Bové

Monday marks the fifth-straight season the Bills and Titans have met in the regular season. Tennessee has won the last two meetings, both in primetime, but now it's the Bills' turn to win the rubber match.

On both sides of the ball, I believe the Bills are the more talented team. That doesn't mean the Titans don't have playmakers, but I think the Bills difference makes play more important positions. At the top of the list is Josh Allen, who started the season with an outstanding game against the Rams. His number one target, Stefon Diggs, could also be primed for a big day against a banged-up Titans secondary.

As for the Bills defense, they'll have their hands full with one of the most intimidating running backs in Derrick Henry. He's too good to be shut down, but this game needs to be about limiting the explosive plays. Last season the Bills didn't do a good enough job of that, and it cost them. Like the Titans, the Bills are dealing with some injuries that make me think this game will be a bit closer than it should. The Titans will hang around and play tough, but I'm taking the Bills. The home opener is a holiday in Western New York and Bills Mafia should be celebrating in style.

Bills 31, Titans 21

Matt's season record: 1-0

Dom Tibbetts

For the last two seasons the Tennessee Titans have been an absolute thorn to the side of the Buffalo Bills. Winning games via blowouts and heartbreaking one-score ballgames.

But make no mistake, the Bills are the better team despite the increasing number of injuries that will be looming for Monday night's game.

The Titans no longer have a true outright number one wide receiver with AJ Brown now a part of the Philadelphia Eagles and it'll be a relief to Buffalo's secondary to not have a threat like that to defend for 60 minutes.

Derrick Henry to me is like the Rams' Cooper Kupp. He's going to get his. So as long as Buffalo can make Ryan Tannehill uncomfortable and limit the Titans' passing offense, I'd expect Josh Allen and the rest of the Buffalo offense to do what they do and put points on the board.

Keeping it simple and not overthinking it.

Prediction: 31-24 Bills

Dom's season record: 1-0

Briana Aldridge

The biggest concern, if any, for the Bills in week two is the possibility of missing two of their four defensive tackles because of injuries. Ed Oliver is ruled out with an ankle injury, and Time Settle remains doubtful with a calf injury as of Sunday night. Ultimately, the Bills will enter week three undefeated before heading to Miami.

The Titans aren't coming into Highmark with any secrets, so if the Bills can plug in the right pieces on the defensive line, they will come out victorious. However, just because Buffalo knows what's coming with All-Pro running back Derrick Henry, that doesn't mean the task will be easy.

Tennessee's offense comes with solid run blockers that will challenge the Bills early. The key for the defense is to force the Titans to throw the ball and limit the ground-and-pound approach that makes the Titans scrappy.

On offense, it will be interesting to see what Ken Dorsey cooks ups. Zack Moss was the second most targeted player on the team in week 1, arguably because rookie James Cook wasn't utilized after his fumble. Since the Titans gave up over 200 rushing yards against the Giants last week, having Cook involved could make the offense more dynamic with his speed, while creating a fresh start for the rookie.

In addition, Dawson Knox wasn't targeted much against the Rams, and I think Dorsey will mix him in more this week.

Gabe Davis is an important piece of the Bills offense that is questionable to play, but the Bills offense has enough weapons to take care of the Titans.

Titans 20, Bills 34

Briana's season record: 1-0

