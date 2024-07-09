Longtime 'Voice of the Buffalo Bills' John Murphy to be inducted into New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — John Murphy the longtime "Voice of the Buffalo Bills" has been selected as a member of the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Murphy was the team's radio broadcaster for the last 35 years, including 16 years as a color analyst and 19 years as the play-by-play broadcaster.

He was a familiar face on Buffalo television as well as he spent more than 20 years as a sportscaster and then Sports Director here at WKBW and at WIVB.

Murphy, a member of the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame, also spent several years as a radio host and has done play-by-play for University of Buffalo football, local college basketball and Buffalo Bisons baseball.

He earned the Dick Gallagher Legacy Award from the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame in 2022 for his role in the Buffalo community and showcasing local amateur sports during his broadcasting career.

Earlier this year, Murphy announced he was stepping away from his position with the Bills ahead of the 2024 season.

The team shared the news, calling Murphy an ambassador for "both Bills football and the city of Buffalo." 'Legendary voice': Longtime 'Voice of the Buffalo Bills' John Murphy steps away from his position

He was out of the broadcast booth last season after suffering a stroke in January 2023.

He spoke with 7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley about his recovery process earlier this year, saying he's "getting better every day." ‘Hopefully, I’ll be back’: John Murphy, voice of the Buffalo Bills, shares his recovery story

Although he announced he was stepping away from his position, the Bills said he was leaving the door open to be involved in the game day broadcast in a different capacity.

The other members of the NYSBA HOF Class of 2024 include:



Blanca Rosa Vilchez, WUXTV-41, Univision, New York City

Craig Carton, WFAN & Fox Sports, New York City

Mike Catalana, Sports Director, WHAM-TV Ch.13, Rochester

Sean McMaster & Richie Phillips, Sean & Richie Show, Albany

