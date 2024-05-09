Longtime 'Voice of the Bills' John Murphy steps away from his position

An ambassador for both Bills football and the city of Buffalo.



After more than three decades, John Murphy will be stepping away from play-by-play duties but leaving the door open to be involved in the game day broadcast: https://t.co/vBQkVb1Zek pic.twitter.com/EjZ6t2fXDV — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 9, 2024

The longtime 'Voice of the Buffalo Bills' John Murphy is stepping away from his position ahead of the 2024 season. The team sharing the news online, calling Murphy an ambassador for "both Bills football and the city of Buffalo."

Murphy was the team's radio broadcaster for the last 35 years, including 16 years as a color analyst and 19 years as the play-by-play broadcaster. He was out of the broadcast booth last season after suffering a stroke in January of last year. He spoke with 7 News Senior Reporter Eileen Buckley about his recovery process earlier this year, saying he's "getting better every day."

In an interview with WBEN, Murphy said he's ready to move on to the next chapter of his life and it was the right time to step away. He also said he is open to be involved in the game day broadcasts in a different capacity.

Members of the Buffalo Bills community are sharing their memories and well-wishes for Murphy.

John's love and enthusiasm for the Bills and Western New York has been evident for the past 30-plus years in the booth. We will all miss his great calls and passion as the play-by-play announcer. We continue to wish he and his family all the best during his recovery and we hope that he can remain a part of our organization in the future,"

Terry Pegula, Bills Owner

I've known John for three decades before we ever worked together. And he's been a staple in Buffalo broadcasting as long as I've been in Buffalo. What I'll always remember about being around John is all the stuff that happened to me during my football career that ended up me being in at least a conversation for the Hall of Fame. John Murphy is the first guy to ever use my name in conjunction with the Hall of Fame.

Steve Tasker, legendary Bills Wide Receiver

Other than being the "Voice of the Bills," Murphy is a member of the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame. He also earned the Dick Gallagher Legacy Award from the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame in 2022 for his role in the Buffalo community and showcasing local amateur sports during his broadcasting career.